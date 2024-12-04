Boley on Broadway uplifts spirits, transforms lives one performance at a time

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Boley Center works with at-risk populations, providing them with affordable housing and behavioral health services so that they can become self-sufficient in the community.

For three years, the center has teamed up with Destination Theatre to produce a Broadway production of Boley.

“Before I started performing with the Boley centers and Broadway show, I was really timid, shy, depressed, and full of anxiety,” said Sharika Reeves, a Boley client.

Reeves initially did not want to participate in the shows, but once she auditioned and got an acting role, it was life-changing.

“After I got on stage and did my lines, I'm like, 'Wow, I can do this,'" Reeves said. "It's really fun and I enjoy it.”

Reeves has already performed in three plays and said it has helped her mental health.

“It gave me a sense of joy," She said. "Especially being around like-minded people that encourage me because when I thought I did a bad job, they said, 'No, you did good.’”

Clark Dohrenwend, another Boley client, echoed the power of confidence that acting in theaters presents.

“Afterwards, you feel that confidence, sense of purpose and accomplishment,” Dohrenwend said.

Dohrenwend recently had the lead role in the play “Grease.” He said participating helped improve his overall well-being.

“To be able to get up every day and do something towards a goal, it alleviates that anxiety of feeling like you're not enough," Dohrenwend said.

Kevin Marrone, the Boley Center’s President and CEO, said working with Destination Theater brings the technical skills and the professional actors together and help his clients achieve their goals.

“Anyone that lives at Boley, comes to our programs, is able to take part in this program,” Marrone said. “It's a unique partnership where Boley is working on psycho-social treatment planning and helping them to develop skills to be self-sufficient and independent."

If you’re a client with The Boley Center, you can participate as much or as little as you want at no cost.

“They do not have to pay any money to be a part of this experience," Marrone said. "We fund this through grants, fundraising and private donors."

Statistics reveal this theater program improves participants' mental well-being.

“It's affecting their self-esteem, depression levels, anxiety levels because when they're able to accomplish something with the supports of their peers, they feel better about themselves,” Marrone explained.

In the end, performers and observers see the difference the theater can make.

“It's not just them going through it themselves. It's also them seeing other people tackle their own unique fears, worries and anxieties," Marrone said. "That just kind of brings everyone up."

“It transforms you. If you're actively listening and participating, there's not a situation in which you don't come out a different person,” Dohrenwend added.

“I'm more resilient now. I'm brave, I'm bold, and I can't wait to do it again,” Reeves said.

The Boley Center is a nonprofit organization operating for 53 years. They have over 50 housing locations along with treatment and recovery services throughout Pinellas County.

