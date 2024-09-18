'Access to care is everything' Behavioral Health CEO discussed the state of mental health care in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Access to care, burnout, and the growing need for providers are some topics ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan discussed with the Florida Behavioral Health Association's CEO last month.

Ryan spoke with Melanie Brown-Woofter at the Florida Behavioral Health Conference in Orlando.

“Access to care is everything. So, we, as the Florida Behavioral Health Association, represent the community mental health and substance use treatment provider. Almost all of our members are not for profit,” said Melanie Brown-Woofter.

The conference had a record crowd of over 1,900 from the mental health industry. Many clinicians face burnout from the challenge of constantly taking care of others, so self-care and more were taught during the event.

“We try to bring innovative speakers. We try to be cutting edge and have new ideas, and what research is showing, what new best practices are, and be able to share that with our clinical professionals,” said Melanie.

The conference had 136 exhibitors, 182 speakers, and 110 sessions. But the need for even more mental health practitioners is overdue.

“Ever since the pandemic, we have seen an increase in the number of individuals seeking care. Many individuals that are coming to us are the first time to be in the system of care,” explained Melanie.

She expects the need to continue to rise as suicides and domestic violence cases increase and the economy struggles.

“I think we're seeing greater anxiety. Housing is more difficult to find. Certainly, there's insecurity there. We're seeing an increase in everyday living expenses,” said Melanie.

For kids and adults, the addiction to social media and cell phones also plays a role in our mental well-being. But the good news is that the stigma around getting help is finally dissipating.

“It's just been absolutely phenomenal that individuals are coming forward, talking about their mental health, normalizing it, and allowing individuals to come into care,” said Melanie.

Melanie is optimistic the Legislature will continue financially supporting the need for even more mental health services in Florida.

“Mental health and substance use treatment is vital to the health of all of our communities in Florida, and the more that we can do to bring innovation, to bring change in the system of care and to increase access and make services available, the more healthy and the more vital our communities will be,” explained Melanie.

If you need mental health care and are uninsured, underinsured, or on Medicaid, the Florida Behavioral Health Association can help. You can find a clinic by calling the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211, and they will connect you with a non-profit group in your area.