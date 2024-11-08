Watch Now
CommunityLightning Community Hero

Actions

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Typhany Lovdahl

Typhany Lovdahl was honored as the Lightning Community Hero on Nov. 7. Lovdahl volunteers her time with the nonprofit Blue Star Families, which supports local military families. Courtesy: Tampa Bay Lightning
lovdahl community hero.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Typhany Lovdahl was honored as the Lightning Community Hero on Nov. 7.

Lovdahl volunteers with the nonprofit Blue Star Families, which supports local military families.

In honor of Lovdahl, the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program presented by Jabil donated a $50,000 grant to support Blue Star Families Nourish the Service Program.

The program supports service members and their families who are facing food insecurity.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.