Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Typhany Lovdahl

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Typhany Lovdahl was honored as the Lightning Community Hero on Nov. 7.

Lovdahl volunteers with the nonprofit Blue Star Families, which supports local military families.

In honor of Lovdahl, the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program presented by Jabil donated a $50,000 grant to support Blue Star Families Nourish the Service Program.

The program supports service members and their families who are facing food insecurity.