Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Rachelle Thompson

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

On October 26, Rachelle Thompson of Feeding Tampa Bay was honored as the Lightning Community Hero.

Thompson knows the challenge many Tampa Bay area families are dealing with right now. And the need in the community goes well beyond just putting food on the table.

She leads a team of compassionate people who respond to the immediate needs of the community by redefining what it means to feed Tampa Bay.

In addition to food, Feeding Tampa Bay all offers crisis intervention support and connections to vital community resources.

As the Lightning Community Hero, Thompson received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil. She will donate that money to Feeding Tampa Bay.