Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Phyllis Guthman

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Phyllis Guthman was honored as the Lightning Community Hero at the game on October 28.

Guthman is working hard to create opportunities for people with disabilities.

She joined the MacDonald Training Center in 2022, becoming its senior director of engagement and community partnership.

The nonprofit community works program is helping connect job seekers with available careers in our area.

For all her work in the community, Guthman received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil. She will donate that money to The MacDonald Training Center.