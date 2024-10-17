Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Nina Shaw

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to impact our community.

Nina Shaw, the program coordinator for Wheelchairs 4 Kids, was named the first Lightning Community Hero of the season.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids helps improve the lives of children with physical disabilities by providing wheelchairs, home, and vehicle modifications at no cost to the family. They also host several other programs for the kids.

As the Lightning Community Hero, Shaw received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil. She will donate the money to Wheelchairs 4 Kids.

For the first time in 13 years, the Lightning Community Hero Award will be presented live at every home game, and ABC Action News anchor Deiah Riley will have the honor of presenting it.