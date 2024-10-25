Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Maria Pinzon

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Maria Pinzon was honored as the Lightning Community Hero at the game on Oct. 24.

Pinzon has led the Hispanic Services Council since 1996.

And thanks to her leadership, the council has helped thousands of Latinos get access to essential resources to improve their quality of life.

As the Lightning Community Hero, Pinzon and the Hispanic Services Council received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil.