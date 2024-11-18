Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Jim Meyers

Lightning Community Hero Jim Myers
TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Jim Meyers was honored as the Lightning Community Hero on November 14.

Meyer has worked with the Pinellas Education Foundation and Starting Right Now for 30 years, to support youth struggling with poverty through education.

In honor of Meyer, the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero Program presented by Jabil donated a $50,000 grant to support their mission for local children.

