Wesley Chapel's RP&G Printing celebrates 40 years in business

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — RP&G Printing is celebrating 15 years in Wesley Chapel and 40 years in business. The company originally started in Dade City.

They print materials to help local businesses market themselves, such as brochures or business cards, and they can also make small signs.

Kent Ross started the business when he was just 21 years old and it's support from the local community that's kept him afloat.

"The growth has been exponential. It started out that, you know, Wesley Chapel was kind of a crossroads, you know, that people were going somewhere else," Ross said. "And in the past 15 years that it has really started to thrive both as a bedroom community but also as a business community. People are living and working here, as opposed to just living here and going to Tampa to work."

Ross started the business from the ground up, it even took some creative thinking to get his start.

"I always joke that I started the business when I was 21, and I look 12. You know, I had a very young-looking face. And when I first started out, it was Ross Printing and Graphics, and I had 'president' on my card. So I would go out, and people were like, I'm not going to trust this kid," Ross said. "I changed the name to RP&G Printing and just put sales representative underneath my name. And they assumed that I had adult supervision, and I started to get some orders at that point, you know, and really grow the business."

While a lot has changed in the 15 years RP&G has been in Wesley Chapel, Ross welcomes it.

"The whole area has, you know, been really thriving. I think it's been good growth as opposed to a hodgepodge of just doing whatever you want," he said.

