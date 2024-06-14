Watch Now
Wesley Chapel's B Creative Painting Studio celebrates 10 years

Posted at 5:34 AM, Jun 14, 2024

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The B Creative Painting Studio is celebrating 10 years in business in Wesley Chapel.

Bernadette Blauvelt's husband was wounded in combat in 2010, and she was searching for a connection.

When he retired, she started B-Creative Painting Studio to give back to the community. She also learned that it's the perfect hobby for clearing one's mind.

"My husband was in the hospital for almost a year. So when I needed some alone time, I found this to do. So I felt like when he retired, I needed something for me. And in return, I feel like between the community and myself, we gave something to each other. There's a connection here that I have to the Wesley Chapel people that is just unbreakable," said Blauvelt.

That unbreakable connection has led to her success. In fact, she says about 80% of her customers are those she had when she started back in 2014.

B Creative Painting Studio offers paint your own pottery. You just pick your piece and get to work!

