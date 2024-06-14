Prime Butcher Shoppe provides high-quality meats to local families

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A Puerto Rican man is continuing his family business just outside of Wesley Chapel.

Jose "Pepe" Manzanares started Prime Butcher after his house was damaged by Hurricane Maria.

His father started a food service company in Puerto Rico in 1974, and today, Manzanares is continuing that tradition, bringing high-quality meats to this area of Pasco County.

Prime Butcher imports standard meats that are not typically found in grocery stores. They also have special machines that dry age meats specifically to the customer's liking or even inject things like coffee or Cognac into the meat.

You can also find oven-ready meals like meatloaf and lasagnas.

"It's super important because I come from a foodie family. And we cater to all the foodies, and we speak food here. We perform in smiles, and we love it when everybody's talking and raving about us when they're cooking at home," explains Manzanares.

Manzanares is also committed to supporting other families' small businesses in the community.

Inside Prime Butcher, he's currently supporting 31 families that sell their products in-store.