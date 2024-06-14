Florida Avenue Brewing finds success in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Florida Avenue Brewing moved to a massive 44,000-square-foot building nearly four years ago in Wesley Chapel.

The family-owned and operated brewery now has a full-service restaurant, a production facility and a private events space all under one roof.

You can even grab a brew and lunch and sit outside on their covered patio.

The tucked-away events space does everything from corporate meetings to baby showers and even weddings.

Moving to the area from Seminole Heights allowed the family to turn this former gym into a massive facility, connecting all their wants and needs in one space.

"We're a family-owned and operated brewery, so I get the pleasure of working with my brother and my mom every day, and it's really amazing to see the growth and the community support," Amanda Derby, VP of Operations, Florida Avenue Brewing, said. "We all partner with each other when we can, we all try and help out each other, and together with the Chamber of Commerce in North Tampa, we're one big family, and it's really nice to take our immediate family and blended in with our Wesley Chapel family."

TIPS IF YOU GO:

