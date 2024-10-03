Local food trucks team up with famous chef to feed neighborhoods struggling after the storm

OLDSMAR, Fla. — As Hurricane Helene moved toward Florida, the Fresh Jerk Grill food truck got ready to roll.

We need "to get done whatever needs to get done," says the mobile restaurant's Erica Torres.

Then she waited for the call from a famous chef.

That would be Jose Andres, whose World Central Kitchen global nonprofit delivers free food to troubled regions—whether it's Ukraine or Tampa Bay.

"We respond with the need of hot food for people on their worst day," says World Central Kitchen's Nikki Brazda.

The group descended on the Tampa Bay region immediately after the storm, rallying some 20 food trucks from around the area, sending them out to feed ravaged neighborhoods.

Fresh Jerk Grill has teamed with World Central Kitchen before. The nonprofit provides them the resources to get the job done.

They rolled into Oldsmar, where more than 500 homes were severely damaged from the storm, serving barbecue chicken, spring salad and a potato roll to whomever needed.

"These people are devastated, many of them have nothing left, so the last thing they're thinking about is getting a hot meal," says Erica.

World Central Kitchen is also building an emergency kitchen in Clearwater where they can better feed families in need.

For a full list of World Central Kitchen food locations in Tampa Bay, click here.