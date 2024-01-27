Gasparilla parade of pirates draws thousands of people to Tampa on Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — A sea of pirates invaded Tampa on Saturday for Gasparilla, with thousands of people from all over coming to enjoy the different festivities.

Letetia Del Guidice, at nearly 90 years old, has been coming for about 10 years. She secured her spot along the parade route on Bayshore Boulevard hours early.

"We have the sign, and they give me a few more extra beads," said Del Guidice. "Give me those beads! I’ll tell your grandmother on you, give me those beads!”

The parade and invasion are signature events that are a staple for the city.

“This is like Tampa Bay’s Mardi Gras for pirates," said Patrick Veilleux.

“I heard rumors that there was going to be about half a million people here dressed as pirates, and I’m like, yes," said Cynthia Checke.

People came decked out in their finest pirate gear.

"I actually made the hat," said Checke. "I got it at a resale shop, the bast hat, the black one for a dollar, and then I decorated it all myself.”

“It’s an excuse to throw on my Halloween costume and go crazy," said Veilleux.

The parade was filled with floats, bands, and, of course, lots of beads.

Andrew Windsor flew across the pond from the UK for Gasparilla, and it didn’t disappoint.

“Absolutely incredible," said Windsor. "Already the parade hasn’t even started yet, and I’m already loving it. It’s incredible.”