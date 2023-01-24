TAMPA, Fla. — Time to lace up those running shoes: the Gasparilla Distance Classic returns in February, and registration is now open!

With so many different activities, including a stroller race and 15K wheelchair event, there's guaranteed to be something for participants of every speed and stamina to enjoy.

Saturday, Feb. 25:

5K race

First wave of runners starts at 9:15 a.m. The Kellog's Stroller Race starts at 9:45 a.m. The Kashi Walk starts at 9:55 a.m.

15K race

15K wheelchair race starts at 6:40 a.m. First wave of runners for the general 15K starts at 6:45 a.m.

Walkers will be permitted, but a 16-minute per-mile pace must be maintained

The staging area will be near the corner of Brorein Street and Franklin Street near the Tampa Convention Center.

Sunday, Feb. 26:

Half marathon

Starts at 6:00 a.m.

8K race

Starts at 9:15 a.m.

The staging area will be near the corner of Platt Street and Bayshore Boulevard.

Each event requires an entry fee, which varies depending on the race and date that participants register.

This year, ABC Action News will be sponsoring the Military Challenge, which will include an individual military competition in the 15K, 5K, half marathon and 8K. The award is given to the military brand that registers the most participants combined in all four races.

For more general information, click here.