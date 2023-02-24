Age is not stopping local women from running in the Gasparilla Distance Classic

TAMPA, Fla. — The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic kicks off this weekend. And no matter what race you are signed up for, the objective is to have fun, be safe, and cross the finish line.

Three women are not letting their age stop them from taking part. Debbie, Maria, and Susan have a combined 119 half-marathons under their belt. But what is even more impressive is the youngest of these three is 69 years old. Debbie Voiles created the group “Run Tampa” 12 years ago. She’s completed 96 half marathons, and on Sunday, she’ll run her 97th.

“A lot of people think that the best way to start running is you run until you can't run anymore. And then you stop them, walk, catch your breath, and repeat. And that's a bad idea,” explained Debbie.

She goes on to say, “Start off by two minutes of walking, 10 steps running. And people who tell me, 'Oh, I can't run,' they say I can do that.”

Maria Vigil Kennedy is running the 8k this weekend. She is 74 years old and had a full hip replacement a year and a half ago. To date, she has run nine half marathons.

“When I'm doing a half marathon or a long, long race. I say, 'Why am I doing this? But then, when said the beauty of this running is when you get to that finish line. It feels amazing. You did an accomplishment. You just feel good. And then you said I'm doing it again. Halfway there. You say I'm not doing this ever again. But when you get to cross that finish line, you're like, when is the next race,” said Maria.

72-year-old Susan Mitchell is taking part in the 8k as well. She is dealing with some health challenges but refuses to let it sideline her.

“I started chemo in 2015. And I was still able to run. I'm having to do more of a run walk now, but I'm still out there, and I've done about eight Gasparilla this and are actually nine and I'm fixing to do my 10th one now,” explained Susan.

All three women said running is therapeutic for them. Like a fountain of youth and their love of running brought them together. But Debbie’s "Run Tampa" club made them friends.

“I think it's best to run with a friend. All the research shows that we all need camaraderie, you know, that makes our brain happy. It makes us healthy,” explained Debbie.

Debbie said to go at your own pace and listen to your body unless you’re competing for a personal record. Don't try to beat anybody. Just finish.

She said also to run at a pace where you can have a conversation without being out of breath. it'll make the race much more enjoyable.