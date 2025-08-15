Winter Haven Recreation and Cultural Center project continues to take shape

The Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center is undergoing a significant transformation to become a state-of-the-art community hub.

It's located in Winter Haven's Florence Villa neighborhood, a historically Black community.

The multi-million dollar expansion project is a long time coming.

Mayor Nathaniel J. Birdsong, Jr. said the city worked with the community to create the redesign.

"It's going to have all of the recreational things, and we'll have a fitness center. There will be meeting spaces for community groups. There will be a large enough space for family reunions to gather. We will have a branch library in that facility. There will be a water park, a swimming pool, a computer lab. So you know, we are covering all bases: arts, recreation, education, science unit. It's there," said Birdsong, Jr.

Mayor Birdsong said the recreation center is a "legacy showpiece." Painted on the walls of the center will be some of the community's most famous citizens, including Otis Birdsong, who is a former NBA player and community leader.

The city plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony sometime in December.