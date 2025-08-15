Recently refurbished Ritz Theatre provides home for Winter Haven events

The historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Winter Haven is 100 years old. At one time, it was the home to vaudeville acts and silent films.

After a recent renovation, it now has new seating, new lights and numerous upgrades. But don't let the upgrades fool you: it still has its historic charm.

Operations Director Nicholas Judy said the Ritz operates in partnership with Theatre Winter Haven, a local community theatre group. Together, they put on all kinds of events for people of all ages with one ultimate goal in mind.

"From an economic standpoint, I think it brings a large group of people to the downtown community, which hopefully, as they leave our venue, they spread out across the community and reinvest some of their dollars into the local restaurants and businesses. Then, from a cultural standpoint, it gives the community a broader scope of cultural entertainment to satisfy the people," said Judy.

