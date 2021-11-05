It's a Good Morning to be in Redington

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Redington.

Complete Coverage: GMTB Local Spotlight

Seabreeze Island Grill prepares for busy season in Redington Shores

The Seabreeze Island Grill in Redington Shores sits right on the Intracoastal.

The restaurant, which recently expanded its outdoor patio, is actually owned by Crabby Bills.

Redington Shores' Friendly Tavern is a local favorite

Friendly Tavern on Redington Shore is known for serving a variety of food and friendly faces.

It's located right across Gulf Boulevard from the public beach access.

They serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and stay open for late nights.

Mother, daughter open boutique in Redington Shores

A mother and daughter in Redington Shores decided to open their own clothing boutique right in the middle of COVID-19.

Amy Hartman and her 16-year-old daughter started Beachside Boutique in the Summer of 2020.

The duo thought of the idea to help serve the community.

New restaurant with ties to Puerto Rico opens in North Redington Beach

One of the newer restaurants on North Redington Beach, Burrito Social, actually started as a food truck in 2015 in Puerto Rico.

They've now expanded to Tampa Bay with the North Redington Beach location but expect to find food on their menu with a Latin flair.

The restaurant officially opened in December of 2020 but not without its challenges.

Broke n Bored in Redington Shores set to expand

Broke n Bored Grill is a local favorite in Redington Shores and after four years, the restaurant is getting ready to expand.

The restaurant makes all their food from scratch, serving seafood, sandwiches and everything in between.

Conch Republic Grill finds continued success on North Redington Beach

If you're looking for a Key West vibe on North Redington Beach, the Conch Republic Grill has been here for years.

The restaurant sits at the site of a former Howard Johnson's on Gulf Boulevard.

The Conch Republic Grill has been going strong for about 20 years now.

Beach Leaf owner hopes to fill void in North Redington Beach community

On North Redington Beach tucked away in a small plaza, you'll find a store hoping to fill a void in the beach community.

Hannah Davis opened Beach Leaf this summer.

Despite inflation and red tide, Seaside Seabird Sanctuary continues tireless work

The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary is Mickey Zucker’s second home.

Even though she’s a volunteer and not on the payroll at the sanctuary, you’ll find her there many days. The bird rescuer’s work is practically full-time and non-stop.

“Well, there’s already three rescues that I’m feeling guilty about not running to at the moment, and I’ve already had one this morning,” she said during a Monday interview, in between rescues. “So it looks like it’s going to be a busy day.”

Doubletree Beach Resort on North Redington Beach recently renovated

The Doubletree Beach Resort on North Redington Beach is one of the only hotels in the area, and it recently underwent a big renovation.

The full-service hotel sits right on the beach and features the Mangos Restaurant & Tiki Bar.

