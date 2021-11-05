Watch
Doubletree Beach Resort on North Redington Beach recently renovated

Posted at 5:27 AM, Nov 05, 2021
The Doubletree Beach Resort on North Redington Beach is one of the only hotels in the area, and it recently underwent a big renovation.

The full-service hotel sits right on the beach and features the Mangos Restaurant & Tiki Bar.

"It's a little less congested here so that our beaches are a little more quiet, which is absolutely wonderful," said Julie Canalejo, Guest Services Manager. "We recently finished a hotel-wide renovation. So all of our guest rooms have a nice modern feel to them, which is wonderful for our guests."

The hotel was built in 1986 and is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

