Crews make progress on affordable housing community for veterans in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Construction is well underway on an affordable housing community in Seminole.

Crews broke ground on the project last month.

“Affordable housing is the number one issue in Tampa Bay, in Florida, and in the United States right now,” said Neil Brickfield, Executive Director of the Pinellas County Housing Authority.

The development is being built on Lake Seminole and once it’s complete, it’ll have 64 one and two-story units that are ADA-compliant.

Veteran applicants will get preference and half of the units will be set aside for people with disabilities.

“No person who lives in this unit will pay more than one-third of their income towards rent so they can live in a great place, in a healthy, safe affordable housing. That’s what we’re shooting for, for our heroes,” said Brickfield.

This project has been years in the making for the Pinellas County Housing Authority.

“This project has been in the making over a decade. I get really excited because I get to see it to the end, but a lot of people, hundreds of people, have worked a long time to make this a reality. It’s coming out of the ground,” said Brickfield.

Due to supply chain issues, this project should be completed in the next 15 months.

“We have a lot of interest in this. There’s a lot of great heroes right here in Tampa Bay with our Bill Young Hospital that attracts a lot of retirees, and some of them have challenges and we can’t wait to help fill that need,” said Brickfield.