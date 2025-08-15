Chain of Lakes expansion bringing more family-friendly amenities

The Chain of Lakes Park is getting a major expansion in Winter Haven.

The new upgrades will include world-class sports facilities and family-friendly amenities. The complex will have artificial turf baseball fields, built to collegiate standards.

There are also shaded areas for fans.

New lakeside trails for running and walking will also be coming as the project ties into the city's development strategy.

"We're having visitors from all over the country, sometimes other countries as well, come in, and that brings us such economic development here in Winter Haven," said Julie Adams, director of Parks, Recreation, and Culture. "People are staying the night. People are eating in our restaurants, enjoying our downtown and city as a whole. And so that facility, with the upgrades that we've got in play now, is just going to take us into the future with not only our local sports leagues, but also that regional competition flavor as well."

City leaders expect to host over 30 events every year that could generate millions for the local economy.