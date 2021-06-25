Brag Book: Siblings hope to shine on stage at Carrollwood Players theatre

Live concerts and plays are back after a year on lockdown.

It's lights, camera, action at the Carrollwood Players theatre.

"I have definitely wanted to entertain people since I was a young child," says 14-year-old Abby Horta.

Now, she gets to live out her dream.

"I play a bunch of characters. But right now I'm in my Continental Congress outfit," says Abby.

She's an actress at the Carrollwood Players Theatre, a community theatre where local talent shine.

"It means a lot to me because I really like performing. It's something fun that I get to do," explains Abby.

The Pandemic dimmed her light for a while. The stage went dark. But, as they say in show business, the show must go on. So, eventually, the theatre adapted.

"There were some problems, you know, like, the restricted amount of people in the audience that would be there. So they wouldn't be interacting as much as there would be if there were a bunch of people here," explains Abby.

But now, audiences are finally back. And for the first time, Abby and her brother Tristan get to share the stage.

"Carrollwood Players Theatre is not only a very welcoming community theater, but it's also a very fun place to work. I mean, you have basically everything you need. Here you have all the costumes that you can ask for, all the stage room that you could ask for, all the friends you could ask for. And it's just an incredible place to have a format and I wouldn't trade this place for anything," explains Tristan Horta.

"I'm really excited. I'm gonna get to perform in front of a bunch more people than I've been performing lately. Because I get to make them laugh. I get to entertain them, I get to distract them from everything that's happening," explains Abby.

You can read more about the Carrollwood Players, including see their latest performance Pop Goes America, by clicking here.