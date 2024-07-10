Photographer donates time and talent to help dogs get adopted at Humane Society

TAMPA, Fla. — Professional photographer Adam Goldberg is a master of silly noises.

But his cartoonish-sounding mayhem serves a very noble purpose.

The cheese treats help, too.

Once a week, the talented man behind AGoldPhoto Pet Photography Studio visits the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and sets up a small makeshift studio.

There, with noises and cheese treats to help focus his sometimes excitable subjects, plus help from FairyTail Pet Care, he takes gorgeous portraits of shelter animals up for adoption: dogs, cats, turtles, you name it.

All in the name of finding them a forever home.

"A lot of people don't want to come to the shelter because they think it's a scary or sad place," he says. "But if we can hit them where they are on social media with these amazing photos, then we're creating new families for people who never even thought to come to the shelter."

Goldberg's whole life has led him to this point, helping the greater good.

When working at an animal shelter in South Florida, he also fell in love with photography. His corporate background in marketing has allowed him to tie everything together.

When animals come into a shelter, they are quickly photographed. Goldberg's "second shot," however, is artistically lovely and captures the animals' true personalities.

His pictures and information on how to adopt can be seen on the Humane Society of Tampa Bay's website and social media.