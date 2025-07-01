Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Denis Phillips Live' expands to five days a week—with a new way to watch

Hang out with ABC Action News chief meteorologist Denis Phillips every weekday starting at 7:30 pm
Denis Phillips Live expands to five days a week. Join the conversation on Facebook, stream on ABC Action News+, and now, watch on your TV on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66
TAMPA, Fla. — "Denis Phillips Live" (DPL) is expanding to over-the-air every weeknight on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. It will continue to be found on social media and streaming on our app.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., hang out with ABC Action News chief meteorologist Denis Phillips as he goes in-depth on weather and answers your questions on forecasts, while chatting about any other topic live viewers offer up.

"Denis Phillips Live" launched in 2019 as a interactive show where viewers chat with each other and Denis live on Facebook. From the latest on the tropics, pivots to tornado news and everything in between, millions of viewers have joined Denis live over the years on DPL.

In addition to streaming on ABC Action News+, you will now be able to watch DPL on The Spot—Tampa Bay 66. The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 has daytime talk shows, local and national news and starting this fall, will be the new home of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Of course, you can still join the conversation every weeknight on Denis' Facebook.

For more information and full programming guide, visit The Spot—Tampa Bay 66.

How to watch DPL:

