14-year-old shot at home in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot at a home in South St. Pete Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened at the 1900 block of 44th Street S. in St. Pete.

Officials said the teen was transported to a nearby hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

St. Petersburg Police reported there have been nine shootings in the city since April 1.

