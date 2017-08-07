Thief steals from little league football program

DOVER, Fla. - Thieves targeted a local little league concession storage building in Dover, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment.

"It breaks your heart and makes you mad." Crystal Peeples, of the Dover Patriots, a youth football and cheerleading non-profit, said.

A friend of the organization noticed the door of the building, on Sydney Dover Road, half open around 9:00 Monday morning. The roll-down door has two locks. One of them was cut, the other lock was mangled.

Tonight, organization volunteers are still discovering what all is missing. Peeples says thousands of dollars worth of food, drinks, team t-shirts and other equipment was stolen. The thieves even took the window air conditioning unit and a deep freezer.

The theft also couldn't have come at a worse time. The Patriots' first game is this weekend. The organization uses the money made from concessions to fund their operations for the nearly 200 children involved in the league.

Volunteers for the Dover Patriots are offering a $500 reward to anyone who can identify the thieves.