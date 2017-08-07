American Idol to kick off open auditions at Walt Disney World Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. - PRESS RELEASE -- American Idol will kick off its highly anticipated open auditions at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida! The iconic American Idol bus will roll into Disney Springs for auditions taking place on THURSDAY, AUGUST 17. Idol-winners Jordin Sparks, Kris Allen and Ruben Studdard will make a special appearance and greet lucky audition participants during the kickoff celebration of the search for America's next superstar.

Think you could be the next American Idol and are interested in attending this open audition with American Idol producers? Here are some important details: Early arrival is encouraged. Parking will be available beginning at 4 a.m. at the surface parking lot on the West Side of Disney Springs, near House of Blues and Cirque du Soleil. (No overnight camping, please.) Registration begins at 6 a.m. and closes at 12 p.m. (or sooner, due to capacity). Due to venue capacity, Disney Springs can accommodate a total of 4,000 audition participants. The auditions will begin at 8 a.m. and will take place outdoors, therefore it's advised to bring water, sunscreen, and a hat.

All singers must be at least 15 years old to audition. Pre-registration is encouraged. To pre-register and for more information, audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, and terms and conditions, visit americanidol.com. Those auditioning can bring one guest to accompany them and the guest must be over five years old.

When the bus rolls away at the end of the day, Central Florida hopefuls will still have the chance to become a part of Idol history by auditioning via the American Idol pop-up audition kiosk, which will be at Disney Springs on FRIDAY, AUGUST 18 through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15. During regular Disney Springs operating hours, visitors can create and submit their very own audition video at the kiosk.

