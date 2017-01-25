Tampa Police release sketch of Sulphur Springs sex assault suspect

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Police are looking for the man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood.



They say the woman was walking home from work at around 2:30 Sunday morning near N. Central Ave. and E. Yukon when she was assaulted. Police say she was able to get away, now they are asking for help in catching the suspect.



The suspect is believed to be in his mid-twenties.



Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for a tip leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect involved in this case. Anyone with any information is asked to call (800) 873-TIPS or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.