Police: Pasco man shot, killed during Craigslist meet-up; one suspect arrested, one on the run

TAMPA, Fla. - A Craigslist meet-up over a dirt bike turned deadly on Tuesday night when the seller arranged to meet with the possible buyer in Tampa and the buyer reportedly turned a gun on the seller's father.

James Beck's son posted an ad on Craigslist to sell his dirt bike. He arranged to meet-up with a potential buyer in Tampa on Tuesday night. James Beck, 44, and his son traveled to Tampa with the dirt bike in the bed of their truck.

The father and son met two potential buyers near N 18th Street and East 24th Avenue and police say it was clear that the two men intended to rob the victims.

One of the suspects shot James Beck and the suspects took the dirt bike. Beck died of his injuries.

Tampa Police arrested Ramontrae Williams, 16, and charged him with first-degree felony murder and robbery. A second suspect is on the run and police are searching for him. Detectives say they have strong leads.

If you have additional information about this case, please contact Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

