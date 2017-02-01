Tampa Police Detectives investigate homicide

Male victim suffered severe upper body trauma

WFTS Webteam
9:04 PM, Jan 31, 2017
Tampa Police Detectives are investigating the homicide of an adult male.

According to officials, the body of the adult male was found in the area of N. 18th Street and E. 24th Avenue with severe upper body trauma.

No other details are known at this time.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates. 

