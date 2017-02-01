Tampa Bay area Craigslist 'safe zones'

Now, police across the Bay area are making the in-person transaction with someone you don't really know safer by offering various locations to complete your online transaction/exchange.
Tampa Police Department: We always tell people that the TPD district offices and headquarters are excellent places to complete the transaction/exchange where you know it's safe.
TPD Headquarters
One Police Center
411 N. Franklin Street, Tampa, Florida 33602
District 1
3818 Tampa Bay Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33614
District 2
9330 N. 30th Street, Tampa, Florida 33612
District 3
3808 North 22nd Street, Tampa, Florida 33610
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
District I
14102 N. 20th Street, Tampa, FL 33613 | 813-247-0600
District II
2310 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa, FL 33619 | 813-247-8555
District III
7202 Gunn Highway, Tampa, FL 33625 | 813-247-0330
District IV
508 33rd Street SE, Ruskin, FL 33570 | 813-247-0455
Hernando County Sheriff's Office: The Hernando Sheriff is now allowing citizens to use its lobbies and parking lots to complete sales setup through online sites such as eBay and Craigslist.
Sheriff's Office lobby in Brooksville
18900 Cortez Blvd. and
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sheriff's Office lobby in Spring Hill
7499 Forest Oaks Blvd.
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clearwater Police Department: Does not have a Craigslist type safe zone.
Lakeland Police Department
Lakeland Police Headquarters
219 N Massachusetts Ave, Lakeland
Pasco County Sheriff's Office: Pasco County residents are always welcome to use our parking lot (and often do for custody drop offs and pick ups).
Sheriff's Office Admin Building
8700 Citizen Dr., New Port Richey or 7432 Little Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34654
Sheriff's Office Admin Building (for East side residents)
36409 SR 52, Dade City, Fl 33525
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office:We don't advertise a "designated safe zone" but we do not prohibit citizens from using our administrative office parking lots for this purpose.
Pinellas Administrative Office
10750 Ulmerton Rd, Largo, FL
Pinellas Lobby (Front desk is staffed from 6:00 a.m. to midnight, 7 days per week)
1300 1st Ave North, St. Petersburg, FL
Polk County Sheriff's Office:None of our lobbies are open after 5 p.m. so we do not have specified safe zones. We encourage the public to meet during daylight hours (Mon-Fri, 8-5) in our parking lots or lobbies if they'd like.
PCSO Office
1891 Jim Keene Blvd, Winter Haven
Sarasota Police Department: The Sarasota Police Department is offering the Sarasota Police Department lobby as a 'Safe Place' to conduct online transactions.
Sarasota Police (Lobby hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
2099 Adams Ln, Sarasota, FL 34237
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Operations Center
600 U.S. 301 Blvd. W. Bradenton.
Temple Terrace Police:
City Hall
11250 N 56th St, Temple Terrace
Winter Haven Police
Winter Haven Police Department
125 N Lake Silver Dr., NW Winter Haven.
Plant City Police: The Plant City Police Department has a video camera monitored parking lot located at the front of our building. If a citizen were looking for a safe place to conduct a Craigslist or similar transaction, our monitored parking lot could facilitate that.