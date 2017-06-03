Local minister told he can't fly Frontier because he is blind

TAMPA, Fla. - From tossing the football around with his sons, to getting work done from home, Kliphton Miller has never let his lack of sight get in the way of living life.

"I've been blind all my life but I have no limitations," said Miller. "I wrestled in high school, I ran track, I ran cross country, I've coached soccer and football."

The Tarpon Springs minister says traveling has never been a problem, either.

Up until last week when he was supposed to fly to Las Vegas with his 18-month-old granddaughter, Kassidy.

Miller tells ABC Action News, Frontier Airlines employees expressed concern about his ability to care for the child because he is blind.

Miller says staff at the gate called him a liability in the case of an emergency.

"I feel like he was attacked," said Miller's wife, Sherecces. "When you attack him in that way in front of not just your family, but the people that were in there it just makes me livid."

Miller says airline employees confirmed that he has flown Frontier with his granddaughter in the past, but they still refused to let him board the flight he paid for.

"It's important because we want to be treated like everybody else," Miller said. "I tell people all the time, I'm not blind, I just can't see. Don't treat me any different than anybody else."

Miller says a corporate representative from Frontier Airlines called him the very next day to apologize.

Miller says the company made up for the missed flight and also sent him a $500 voucher.

"It still doesn't take the sting away from being denied in the first place, because it should have never happened," said Miller.

ABC Action News tried to reach Frontier by phone and email Friday night but have not heard back.