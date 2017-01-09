Local artists showcasing commissioned work for the National Championship game

The College Football National Championship game is proving to be larger than life for the city of Tampa. From the tens of thousands of fans who are traveling to the area to the amount of money businesses in Tampa Bay stand to make all because of the game.

But for two men here in Tampa Bay, the game is larger than life for another reason.

Jason Hulfish of Jason Hulfish Design Studio and Migues Gransaull of Foam by Design are the two men behind the six, giant football player statues people will see outside of Amalie Arena and the fan zone at the Tampa Convention Center.

"We had 7 people working, 7 days a week for 2.5, 3 months, just to have these things the way they are now," says Hulfish.

The local artist is nationally known for his work on several reality shows as well as philanthropic efforts in and around the Tampa Bay area. He says it was a huge undertaking to make these works of art come to life.

"There is no easy way to do it... you gotta get on your knees... get under this thing because you can’t flip them or roll them,” says Hulfish. “What's surprising to most people is how heavy the Styrofoam is and if you turn this thing on its side the Styrofoam will compress on itself."

Here’s how it all happened. Hulfish was approached by Gransaull a few years ago. Gransaull’s foam company didn’t even know why they were being asked to make six, giant football statues, but they took the job. They found out later they would be used for the national championship.

All six statues have traveled across the country. First they went to the first national championship playoff game in Texas, then last year Arizona, and now back in Tampa, where they were made.

For more information on Jason Hulfish and The Hulfish Project, you can find him on social media: Twitter @HulfishProject ; Facebook.com/TheHulfishProject ; Instagram The Hulfish Project .

For more information on Foam by Design, visit FoamByDesign.com .