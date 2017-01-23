Fire damages Tampa auto repair shop

TAMPA, Fla. - A fire late Sunday night damaged a Tampa auto repair shop.



Tampa Fire Rescue responded around 11:30 p.m. to a fire at 6304 East Broadway Avenue. When crews arrived on scene they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single story building.



Authorities say the metal and masonry building housed an auto collision and repair products business.



Within twenty-five minutes firefighters got the fire under control. Crews searched the building and found no one inside.



Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office are working to determine how the fire began. There is no indication yet the severe weather that passed through the Tampa Bay area on Sunday night sparked the fire.



Both the building and the business sustained significant damage in the fire.



