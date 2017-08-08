Dump truck fire closes I-275 in Hillsborough Co.

TAMPA, Fla. - A dump truck fire closed a portion of I-275 in Hillsborough County Monday evening.

According to a tweet from the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Interstate 275 was closed in both directions at Fletcher Avenue due to the fire.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ I-275 is SHUT DOWN in both directions at Fowler Ave due to a dump truck fire. Seek an alternate route pic.twitter.com/suSioIyOkR — Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) August 8, 2017

Update: Closure is at FLETCHER and I-275. Some lanes to open soon. Seek an alternate route and watch for first responders. No injuries — Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) August 8, 2017

At this time, it is unknown why the dump truck caught fire, but officials did state nobody was injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.