Dump truck fire closes I-275 in Hillsborough Co.

WFTS Webteam
9:54 PM, Aug 7, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. - A dump truck fire closed a portion of I-275 in Hillsborough County Monday evening.

According to a tweet from the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Interstate 275 was closed in both directions at Fletcher Avenue due to the fire.

 

 

 

At this time, it is unknown why the dump truck caught fire, but officials did state nobody was injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top