Dog attack sends three people to hospital in Tampa

A dog attack sent three people a hospital in Tampa.

According to Tampa Police, the dog bit three adults at a home located in the 3400 block of Cord Street on Friday afternoon.

Tampa Police said a woman tried to put a sweater on the dog when it attacked. The woman's husband tried to intervene and was also bit.

Police said the couple's son then got a knife and stabbed the dog to try to stop the attack.

When police arrived to the home, they use a taser and bean bag gun to subdue the dog.

Animal Control was able to tranquilize the dog when they arrived.

The woman's injuries are said to be serious.

The dog is said to be a Pitbull mix.

