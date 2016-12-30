WFTS
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Featured
+
Holiday
The Good Stuff
A look back at 2016
News
+
Local
Florida
I-Team
Dirty Dining
Politics
Health
The Now Tampa Bay
Story Links
Financial Fitness Zone
DecodeDC
Mosaic Sinkhole
Weather
+
Today's Forecast
7-Day
Dayplanner
Radars And Maps
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather Chat
Weather Alerts
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Traffic News
Gas Prices
Traffic Cams
Photos
Taking Action
+
ShopSmart
Don’t Waste Your Money
Angies List
I-Team
Taking Action Against Domestic Violence
Crime Stoppers
Angel Tree
Operation Shredding
Your Future
Family Focus
Video
+
Live Stream
Latest Video
YouTube Channel
Sports
+
Rays
Buccaneers
Lightning
The Plank - Bucs web show
Entertainment
+
Watch ABC
The List
Right This Minute
TV Guide
Horoscopes
Games
Laff TV
Grit TV
Scripps Spelling Bee
Lifestyle
+
Parenting
Outdoors
Tech
Events
Entertainment
Marketplace
+
Autos
Tampa Bay Jobs
Sponsored Web Chat
University Village
Breast Cancer awareness
Flu
Halloween
Healthy New Year
Heart
Little Inspirations
Career Source
Kitchen Bath Tips
Social Media
+
Twitter
Google Plus
Facebook
YouTube
About Us
+
Mobile Apps
Staff
Community
Jobs
Contests
Contact
Email Alerts
Advertise with Us
Support
Morning Blend
Current
58°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 58°
LO: 47°
HI: 72°
LO: 41°
HI: 78°
LO: 59°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
8
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
2
Weather Alerts
High Surf Advisory issued December 30 at 4:12AM EST expiring December 30 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Pinellas
Fire Weather Watch issued December 29 at 5:43PM EST expiring December 30 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: DeSoto, Highlands, Pinellas, Polk, Sumter
2
Weather Alerts
Dog attack sends three people to hospital in Tampa
WFTS Webteam
4:51 PM, Dec 30, 2016
52 mins ago
Share Article
Dog attacks three adults in Tampa
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
TAMPA -
A dog attack sent three people a hospital in Tampa.
According to Tampa Police, the dog bit three adults at a home located in the 3400 block of Cord Street on Friday afternoon.
Tampa Police said a woman tried to put a sweater on the dog when it attacked. The woman's husband tried to intervene and was also bit.
Police said the couple's son then got a knife and stabbed the dog to try to stop the attack.
When police arrived to the home, they use a taser and bean bag gun to subdue the dog.
Animal Control was able to tranquilize the dog when they arrived.
The woman's injuries are said to be serious.
The dog is said to be a Pitbull mix.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story