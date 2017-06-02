Brand new food hall opening on Franklin Street in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Food halls are the latest trend in hospitality. Think food court without the mall and without the commercial restaurants.



Tampa's new venture, the Hall on Franklin, is set to open around the beginning on July. Right now, it's still under construction.



But still, they need to get some employees in place. They're looking to hire about 25-40 full and part-time employees. They have positions open from management to bussers.



To apply, just sent you resume to hello@thehallonfranklin.com.



Want to keep up with the Hall's progress? You can follow them on Facebook by clicking here.