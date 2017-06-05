Man arrested after hiding motor oil and DVDs in pants

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested in Polk County after deputies say he tried to steal motor oil and DVDs from a gas station by putting them in his pants.

A Polk County Sheriff's Office Detective was parked in an unmarked car outside the 7-Eleven on Duff Rd. in Lakeland, when he saw a man wearing baggy blue jeans walk into the store.

The man, William J. Hall, went down the first aisle and put 15 quart-sized bottles of Pennzoil in his pants.

The detective says the man then proceeded to put several discounted DVDs down his pants as well.

The detective approached him and confronted him about the incident, and charged him with petit theft.