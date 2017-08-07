Good Samaritans stabbed while trying to help a woman who was stabbed and robbed in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. - Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on Sunday afternoon after he stabbed a woman during a robbery and stabbed two good Samaritans attempting to help the victim.

According to deputies, the victim, 44-year-old Rosanna Lynn was sitting in her car in the Publix parking lot at 7880 113th Street in Seminole when the suspect, 49-year-old Bobby Martin Watson, approached her. Deputies say that Watson opened the car door and reached over Lynn, grabbing her purse. Lynn began to struggle with Watson who stabbed Lynn one time in the abdomen and one time in the left thigh.

A Good Samaritan, 44-year-old Christopher McMann, saw the struggle came to try to help Lynn. When he tried to help, he was stabbed in the upper back by Watson.

Deputies say Watson then fled toward Seminole City Shopping Center with McMann and a second Good Samaritan, 31-year-old Travis Jones pursuing Watson across 113th Street east bound. A third Good Samaritan, Donald Rush, 40, who saw the altercation, grabbed a hand gun from his vehicle and joined in the foot pursuit of Watson.

Deputies say McMann and Jones were able to tackle Watson in the parking lot of the Seminole City Shopping Center. During the struggle, Jones also was stabbed in the abdomen by Watson. Rush was able to disarm Watson by holding him at gun point until deputies arrived and took Watson into custody.

Lynn, McMann and Jones were all transported to Bayfront medical center with non-life threatening injuries.

Watson was transported to Pinellas County Jail after being medically cleared.

Deputies say an unknown make possibly 1990's model gold vehicle was believed to be involved.

The investigation continues.