19-year-old man killed in St. Petersburg shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A shooting in St. Petersburg killed a 19-year-old man Monday evening.

According to officials, they received at call at 6:30 p.m. that someone was shot in the parking lot of the Rajax Meat Market located at 2327 MLK St. S.

Once police arrived, they found 19-year-old Emmanuel Isaiah Sims on the ground in front of the Market after being shot inside his vehicle. They tried to revive him but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were in the vehicle with Sims but were not hurt, according to police.

Police believe Sims made contact with the shooter in the parking lot and was targeted. They're unsure if the shooter left on foot or in a vehicle.

Asst. Chief Jim Previtera said, at a news conference, that they were interviewing a number of witnesses and that the market does have surveillance cameras they can review.

“The best evidence we have is an eye witness. If there is someone that knows something we need them to call us. We’ve reached out to a number of people in the crowd out here tonight but obviously an eye witness is absolutely crucial to us,” said Previtera.

