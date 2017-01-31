Missing and endangered child reported in Pasco County

PASCO CO., Fla. - Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered child.

3-year-old Bane Wheeler is believed to have been taken by his father during possible custodial interference.

Bane is three 3' tall, 30 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black and blue plaid shirt, dark pants and black tennis shoes.

He has a scar on the middle of his forehead and a skintag on the inside of his left bicep. He uses a nebulizer and currently has croup.

His father, Daniel Wheeler, was last seen wearing a camo jacket, possibly khaki shorts, black shoes and white socks. He his bald and has blue eyes.

They are believed to be in a 2005 gray/black Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plate 9A47V9. He took the child from a daycare located at 9446 US 19 just before 10:00 a.m.

Please call 911 immediately if you see them.