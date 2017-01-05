Clearwater police investigating shooting death of 10-year-old boy at apartment complex

CLEARWATER, Fla. - UPDATE | 3:00 p.m.--

Police believe that the boy fired the lone gunshot this morning in what appears to be a self-inflicted gun death.

ORIGINAL STORY | Clearwater police are investigating the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy at the Lindru Garden Apartments on South Lincoln Avenue.

Ian Sevostjanov was pronounced dead inside a bottom-floor apartment.

The call came in at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

He was at home with his mother, Olga Grusetskaja, at the time of the shooting.

“It’s a tragedy in all respects," said Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter. "But it’s very early in the investigation for us to really discuss or identify exactly what the manner of this tragedy was.”

Chief Slaughter held a news conference on Thursday morning to update the investigation. The Chief says it is too early to determine if the shooting was criminal, negligent or self-inflicted.

“They’re very protective of their kids," said Patricia Rudd, who knows the family. "Shocking, I can not imagine what they’re going through right now."

Ian was a fifth-grade student at Belleair Elementary School.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. REFRESH FOR UPDATES.

#BREAKING: On scene of a shooting investigation. 10-year-old boy is dead pic.twitter.com/YtHQSVGp0D — Isabel Rosales (@WFTSisabel) January 5, 2017

The shooting is under investigation.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

