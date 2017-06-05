Phase III water restrictions now in effect across Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - A modified phase III water shortage declaration has been issued by the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

"Conditions in the region have been drier than normal across the Tampa Bay area, and Tampa is being asked to do its part to keep conditions from worsening," said Chuck Weber, Tampa Water Department director.

The District's Modified Phase III restrictions are in effect June 5, 2017 through August 1, 2017.

These measures apply to all of Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota Counties.

Lawn watering will now be limited to a once per week schedule, unless your city or county has a different schedule.

To see the schedule: click here.

Here's what the District says on their website:

Landscape Watering Schedule and Times:

Handwatering and micro-irrigation of plants (other than lawns) can be done on any day at any time, if needed.

New Lawns & Plants:

New lawns and plants have a 60-day establishment period. On days 1-30, they may be watered any day of the week.

During days 31-60, they may be watered approximately every other day. Even-numbered addresses may water on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Odd-numbered addresses may be watered on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. See also “Deed Restrictions” below.

Reclaimed Water:

Reclaimed water remains subject to voluntary watering hours, unless blended with another water source or restricted by the local government or utility.

Car Washing:

Car washing is limited to once-per-week on the designated watering day for the location.

Commercial car washes, including mobile detailing businesses, may still operate on any day.

Emergency and other first responder vehicles may still be washed on any day as needed.

Fundraising events are prohibited unless they were scheduled prior to enactment of this order.

Pressure Washing:

Pressure washing is allowed once a year and for necessary purposes, such as prior to painting or sealing, in order to maintain a paint or material warranty, to address a health or safety hazard and to comply with health laws. See also “Deed Restrictions” below.

Fountains:

Fountains and other aesthetic water features may only operate eight hours per day. The regular hours of operation can be selected by the owner, but must be posted (see fact sheet for list of exemptions, such as water features that also provide aerification to koi ponds).

Other Water Uses:

Sprinkler-like devices used on a lawn for recreational purposes shall be limited to the lawn and landscape restrictions.

The lawn and landscape of agricultural operations, commercial establishments, golf courses, athletic fields, and industrial facilities are subject to the lawn and landscape restrictions listed in the Water Shortage Order.

Additional restrictions apply to water uses specific to agricultural operations, commercial establishments, golf courses, athletic fields, and industrial facilities.

Deed Restrictions & Community Standards Enforcement:

Homeowners associations and other entities must suspend any requirement to replace lawns, pressure wash, or engage in other activity which increases water use during this water shortage declaration.

Water Utilities and Other Essential Services: