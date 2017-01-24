Deputies: Naked Florida man broke into home, beat up man inside

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - A Beverly Hills man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he was completely naked when he broke into a home, beat up the man inside and dumped an elderly woman out of her wheelchair.

Brandon Rehm, 19, has been charged with resisting an officer without violence, battery on a person 65 or older, abuse of an elderly person or disabled adult and burglary with battery.

When deputies arrived on scene, Rehm was outside holding a syringe in his hand, which he refused to drop. Deputies tased Rehm for not complying with their verbal commands. He was taken into custody and his bond is set at $36,000.

Rehm is currently being held in the Citrus County jail. His arraignment will be held on February 21 at 9 a.m.

