'No Kid Hungry' initiative providing free meals in Tampa Bay

Many kids are going to summer camp, enjoying vacations or just playing with friends during their summer break.

For some children though, summer is an uncertain time. It is a time where they don't know where their next nutritious meal will come from as millions of children nationwide rely on school meals.



Enter the 'No Kid Hungry' initiative. It's a national non-profit that is working to end child hunger in America through its No Kid Hungry campaign.



Families in need can text 'food' to 877877 and receive a message back with locations closest to where their area for free summer meals. You can also call the hunger hotline at 1-866-348-6479.



If you want to help and/or donate visit: nokidhungry.org.









