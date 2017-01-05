PHOTOS: The 2017 National Championship in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - From set up to break down, we've started a photo gallery that includes everything related to the National Championship game in Tampa.

As the Clemson Tigers prepare to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tampa is transforming into a National Championship village of sorts.

Curtis Hixon Park is getting ready for the entertainment. The Convention Center is prepping to bring fans the ultimate experience. And Raymond James Stadium is undergoing a college football makeover.

