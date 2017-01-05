PHOTOS: The 2017 National Championship in Tampa

Clear
Tampa is gearing up for one of its biggest hosting duties to date. Weekend events for the College Football Playoff National Championship will attract an estimated 100,000 visitors across Tampa Bay.
The field is being finessed, new banners are hung, and the countdown clock is ticking. The city of Tampa says it is ready for the National College Football Championship game.
Preparations underway in downtown Tampa for College Football Playoff National Championship
FREE Concerts and Events at Curtis Hixon Park for the National Championship
TAMPA, Fla. - From set up to break down, we've started a photo gallery that includes everything related to the National Championship game in Tampa.
PHOTOS | The 2017 College Football National Championship in Tampa
As the Clemson Tigers prepare to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tampa is transforming into a National Championship village of sorts.
Curtis Hixon Park is getting ready for the entertainment. The Convention Center is prepping to bring fans the ultimate experience. And Raymond James Stadium is undergoing a college football makeover.
