Mayor Bob Buckhorn announces paid family leave for City of Tampa employees

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn announced Wednesday that City of Tampa will begin to provide paid parental leave to full-time workers.

The new parental leave policy will provide paid leave after the birth of a new child or after a child is placed with the employee by adoption or foster care. The primary caregiver will receive eight weeks paid leave and the secondary caregiver will receive two weeks of paid leave.

Full-time employees who have completed their first year with the City of Tampa are eligible for the new benefit, starting February 12, 2017.

“Attracting and retaining the most talented workforce does not solely lie in downtown amenities and adding jobs, it also requires providing a twenty-first century workforce for twenty-first century families,” said Mayor Bob Buckhorn. “The progress we make on this front will directly impact our competitiveness in attracting and retaining the best employees we can. Creating an environment in the City of Tampa that values the contributions of everyone and recognizes the need to balance work and family can only insure to the benefit of the people serve.”

Mayor Buckhorn posted the following video on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

asdf