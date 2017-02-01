Lawn equipment valued at more than $6,000 stolen on West Fletcher Avenue in Tampa

TAMPA - A search is underway for at least two thieves who broke into an utility trailer on West Fletcher Avenue in North Tampa and took more than $6,000 in lawn equipment.

Someone entered a fenced-in carport at the Tampa Family Health Center at 302 W. Fletcher Ave. at about 10:45 p.m. Jan. 25, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The bandit broke into an enclosed utility trailer and took Stihl lawn equipment, including a leaf blower, 2 chainsaws, hedge trimmer, edger, weed whacker and a large brush cutter.

Another person in a Ford F150 crew cab truck showed up to help load the stolen equipment into the truck. They drove away headed north through the parking lot to Fletcher Avenue.

No further information was released about the incident.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for the theft. Anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-2800-873-8477 (TIPS).