AT&T offering FREE Uber rides during National Championship weekend, game day

TAMPA, Fla. - If you're worried about finding parking around Tampa over the National Championship weekend, AT&T and Uber have you covered.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. January 7th through 9th, AT&T is working with Uber to offer free rides around Tampa.

All you have to do is open the Uber app and request "FOOTBALL" during the designated times on Saturday, Sunday and Monday as Tampa is celebrating the College Football Championship weekend.

Even better, select riders will be given the ability to watch LIVE football action from on-board Samsung tablets. Those tablets will be powered by the AT&T network.

You don't have to be an AT&T customer to get this deal. Just be patient because demand is going to be high and availability will be limited.